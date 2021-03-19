It's all consuming.
Save $30 on Samsung’s New Galaxy Buds Pro, Today Only

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $170 | Woot
Image: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo
Launched alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are its true rival to Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro, packing in active noise cancellation within a more traditional-looking design than the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford was pleased with Samsung’s latest and greatest true wireless ‘buds in his review:

“All this comes from a pair of true wireless earbuds that cost $30 to $50 less than their biggest competitors. So even though I’d like a bit more battery life overall and more control over its touch commands, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great little pair of wireless headphones.”

You’ll save extra cash today over at Woot, where the Galaxy Buds Pro are $30 under list price at $170—but only through the rest of the day, unless they sell out even sooner than that. They’re available in three colors, and Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping.

