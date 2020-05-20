It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 30% on Peak Design's 20L Everyday Backpack

Quentyn Kennemer
Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L | $182 | Amazon (Also @ B&amp;H Photo)
If you’re on the move and typically have a lot of gear to tote, you’ll want a good backpack, and Peak Design is one of the best for the jobs. The company specializes in roomy interiors to fit all your gadgets, from laptops to big, full frame DSLRs (and a gang of lenses, too). It’s normally going for $260, but you can grab one from either Amazon or B&H Photo for $182 today.

The Everyday Backpack has all sorts of zippered pockets, sleeves, and separators to keep everything nice and neat. It’s also weatherproof, expandable, and convertible between several carrying styles. It’s a lot to pay for a backpack, but judging by the reviews, it makes techie life much easier to manage.

