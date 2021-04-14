Save 30% on Pacifica Skincare so See What All the Vegan Fuss Is

Pacifica Skincare 30% Off | Ulta



I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare last year , and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my skincare list . If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural cosmetics company, today is the day to remedy that. Right now at Ulta is running a sale for 30% off eighty-two of their killer products.

Besides the gorgeous packing, everything Pacifica makes is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. One of my top products currently is the Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp Complex serum. If you suffer from an oily complexion or T-zone, this is a wonder. This has been a dream when my forehead gets a little fussy and very shiny. There is also lemongrass in it, so there is a very slight smell of that, but it absolutely puts your skin back in balance. Just use a few drops in the morning or night before your usual routine. You’ll see the difference pretty quickly.

I’ve actually been using the Sea Foam Face Wash as my main makeup remover. First off, it smells amazing. It foams up and really deep cleans my skin without leaving it super dry. It works perfectly with all complexion types. Your face will be feeling fresh and ready for serums or creams instantly.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.