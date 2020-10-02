Save $30 on JBL’s Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $70 | Amazon



The JBL brand has been associated with quality sound for several decades, and like most other gadget makers, they have their own AirPods-like true wireless earbuds these days.



And at just $70 right now, a discount of $30 from the list price, the new JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds are sure to be a compelling option for fans—or anyone looking for a wallet-friendly alternative to Apple’s ubiquitous buds.

Amazon has them in stock in black, blue, and white right now, each promising heavy bass, 8 hours of battery life for the buds themselves, 32 hours of reserve charging available in the case, and three sizes of included eartips to ensure a snug fit.