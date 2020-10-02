Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know and expect about
the most important election of our lifetime.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Save $30 on JBL’s Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja DealsAmazonJBL
131
Save
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $70 | Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $70 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds | $70 | Amazon

The JBL brand has been associated with quality sound for several decades, and like most other gadget makers, they have their own AirPods-like true wireless earbuds these days.

Advertisement

And at just $70 right now, a discount of $30 from the list price, the new JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds are sure to be a compelling option for fans—or anyone looking for a wallet-friendly alternative to Apple’s ubiquitous buds.

Amazon has them in stock in black, blue, and white right now, each promising heavy bass, 8 hours of battery life for the buds themselves, 32 hours of reserve charging available in the case, and three sizes of included eartips to ensure a snug fit.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
6-Pack: 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 Total)
6-Pack: 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 Total)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: Borderlands 3, Hand Sanitizer, TaoTronics Soundbar, Tosot Dehumidifier, and More

Today Only Take 30% off Select Savage X Fenty Items

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: What Jumper Cables Should I Buy?