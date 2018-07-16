Graphic: Shep McAllister

Jabra’s Elite 45E Bluetooth headphones are packed with features you won’t find in many other sub-$100 ‘buds, including an app that allows you to choose your voice assistant and adjust EQ settings, and two microphones for improved voice isolation when you’re on a call. They’ve sold for about $100 since launching earlier this year, but this Prime Day, they’re down to $70.

