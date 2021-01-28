Save $30 on HyperX Cloud Alpha Headsets and Hear Not Just the Blips, but the Bloops Too

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro | $70 | Best Buy

HyperX Cloud Alpha S | $100 | Best Buy

A good gaming headset is important. While players love to obsess over graphics, great audio can really add to an experience. Think of something like Resident Evil 2 and the sound of Mr. X’s slowly plodding in the distance, ready to absolutely wreck you. Or there’s something like Overwatch, where sound tell you exactly what abilities your opponents are using so you can turn around and run the other way. Video game sound design is an underappreciated art that we salute. If that got you in the ole’ audio spirit, Best Buy currently has a sale on HyperX’s Cloud Alpha gaming headsets. You can grab the Pro version for $70 or the Cloud Al pha S with 7.1 surround sound for $100. Either option is a good choice for hearing all those blips and, dare I say, bl oops in detail.