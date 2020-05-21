It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTools

Save 30% on Hedge Trimmers and Lawn Mowers Today-Only

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGreenworksGreenworks Deals
719
Save
Save 30% on Greenworks Power Tools | Amazon Gold Box
Save 30% on Greenworks Power Tools | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save 30% on Greenworks Power Tools | Amazon Gold Box

If your yard is slowly, surely, truly growing unruly, Amazon is making it cheaper to make cleanup a doozy. Take 30% off various outdoor power tools from Greenworks, including a lawnmower that’s down to $279, a 24" hedge trimmer ($119), and an 8.5" pole saw ($70), all cordless. Sadly, the latter does not include a battery, but this one should fit. These are gold Box deals, so that means you only have until the end of the day to snag one at these low prices.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers During the HP Memorial Day Sale

Record All the Activity in and Around Your Car With an Anker Roav Dash Cam

Four Pairs of Sweatpants You Can Model In Your Living Room

Save $60 to Cover Your Home With Google Nest WiFi Coverage