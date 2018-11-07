Photo: Amazon

Elevation Lab, the folks behind some of our favorite Apple accessories, has a brand new Qi charging pad, and it’s 30% off today with promo code A4J573SH.



The NightPad is somewhat unique among Qi pads, in that it’s not trying to get out of your way. It’s a big, unadorned black puck, which takes up a bit more space than other options, but means that it’s a lot easier to find on your nightstand in the dark. Elevation Lab also made the bold and laudatory decision to not put any LED lights on the thing. Your phone vibrates and lights up to let you know that it’s charging, so why would you want extra lights in your face when you’re trying to get to sleep? More of this, please.

Beyond the aesthetics, they also worked with Apple to ensure that it can charge iPhones at the maximum 7.5W charging speeds. Many pads claim this, but they don’t all deliver. Just note that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 USB charger to power it properly. You can buy it bundled with the NightPad, or save a few bucks go without if you already have one.