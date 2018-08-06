BioLite BaseLantern Lantern and Power Bank | $70 | Amazon | Use code GIZMOPLC

BioLife is best known for its wood-burning, phone-charging camp stoves, but its BaseLantern is another great camping accessory, and our readers can save $30 on theirs today with promo code GIZMOPLC.

As you might have guessed from the name, BaseLantern is a lantern, and also a base station for other BioLite accessories. With two BioLite SiteLite ports onboard, you can plug in the company’s string lights and hanging lanterns to draft off the BaseLantern’s 7800mAh battery; just drape them over some tree branches for a well-illuminated campsite.

With built-in Bluetooth, you can even connect your phone to set a sleep timer on the BaseLantern, control its brightness, or even change the lamp’s color on the fly. And if your phone is running out of juice, you can plug two of them into the BaseLantern’s USB ports for a quick charge.