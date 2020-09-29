It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 30% on AUKEY’s Laptop-Charging 60W USB-C Power Bank

Andrew Hayward
AUKEY 26,800mAh USB-C Power Bank | $56 | Amazon | Promo code H36B3QN9
Image: AUKEY
AUKEY 26,800mAh Power Bank | $56 | Amazon | Promo code H36B3QN9

Portable power bricks come in all sorts of capacities and price points, but many aren’t primed to handle more demanding devices such as laptops. Luckily, AUKEY’s 26,800mAh USB-C Power Bank is designed for just that, delivering 60W of charging power.

That’s good enough to charge modern MacBooks and many other laptops, not to mention a Nintendo Switch (while playing), tablets, smartphones, and any other smaller portable devices. Whether you’re planning a trip anytime soon or just want to have a backup handy, this versatile and compact (just 6.46” long) brick can do the trick.

Right now, save 30% off the list price by using promo code H36B3QN9 at checkout.

