Save 30% on AUKEY’s Laptop-Charging 60W USB-C Power Bank

AUKEY 26,800mAh USB-C Power Bank H36B3QN9 Image : AUKEY

AUKEY 26,800mAh Power Bank | $56 | Amazon | Promo code H36B3QN9



Portable power bricks come in all sorts of capacities and price points, but many aren’t primed to handle more demanding devices such as laptops. Luckily, AUKEY’s 26,800mAh USB-C Power Bank is designed for just that, delivering 60W of charging power.

Advertisement

That’s good enough to charge modern MacBooks and many other laptops, not to mention a Nintendo Switch (while playing), tablets, smartphones, and any other smaller portable devices. Whether you’re planning a trip anytime soon or just want to have a backup handy, this versatile and compact (just 6.46” long ) brick can do the trick.

Right now, save 30% off the list price by using promo code H36B3QN9 at checkout.