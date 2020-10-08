Save $30 on Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X TWS Earbuds | $40 | Amazon | Clip $30 coupon
Normally $70, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X are sitting at Amazon with a $30 clippable right now, bringing your total down to $40. These true wireless earbuds feature touch controls, noise-canceling microphones, graphene drivers, and up to 7 hours of playback and 28 hours total with the charging case. I haven’t used them personally, but I have two other comparable sets of Soundcore in my collection—including one that’s still in daily rotation—and they sound absolutely great for the money. You can always return them directly to Amazon if you’re not impressed.