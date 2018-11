Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!) Target’s offering the standard DUO60 model for $30 off, and throwing in a $10 gift card for good measure.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and it’ll definitely come in handy as you prepare Thanksgiving dinner.