It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Save $30 on an Array of Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatches

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
308
Save
Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatch | $170 | Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatch | $170 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatch | $170 | Best Buy

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are four options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $30. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option.

Advertisement

If you are Samsung phone users these watches easily pair with them but I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming. They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correcting I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

The watches will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Welds Tablet and Laptop Powers, Now Only $600
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Welds Tablet and Laptop Powers, Now Only $600
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tidy up Your Home With $70 off a Refurbished Dyson V6 Absolute, Cheaper Than Ever

What Are the Best Clippers for Cutting Your Hair at Home?

Gear Up and Get Your Game On in Today’s Best Microsoft Xbox Deals

Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals of the Day