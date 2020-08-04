Save $30 on an Array of Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatch | $170 | Best Buy



I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are four options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $30. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option.

If you are Samsung phone users these watches easily pair with them but I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming. They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correcting I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

The watches will ship for free.