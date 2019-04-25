Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, flying with a baby is going to be a miserable experience no matter what, I don’t want to diminish that. But the right stroller can certainly make things somewhat easier.



Here’s what our Conz Preti said about the gb Pockit Stroller on The Inventory:

You’ll also want super lightweight, foldable travel stroller that’s small enough to fit in the overhead compartment. The gb Pockit+ is so small when folded, that it fits in a tote bag or backpack, to the surprise of flight attendants everywhere. Plus, carrying your stroller onto the plane means no waiting after deplaning for it to be returned to you, and also means you can get to your connection faster without carrying a 30 pound kid in your already cramped arms.

It’s rarely discounted from its usual $180, but today on Amazon, you can roll away with one for $150. Safe travels!