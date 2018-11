Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you still haven’t gotten yourself a Nintendo Switch, stop denying yourself happiness! Today only, eBay’s taking $30 off brand new ones as part of its Black Friday leadup deals, no strings attached. We’ve seen them get a little cheaper during eBay’s sporadic sitewide sales, but this is still a really solid deal, especially with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate only about a month away.