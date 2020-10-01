It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $30 on a Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsLogitech Deals
Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse | $70 | Amazon
Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse | $70 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse | $70 | Amazon

One of the most annoying things that can happen in the middle of a firefight is having your mouse cable snagged when you’re trying to land a headshot. Eliminate the chance altogether with a wireless mouse like Logitech’s G604, which is down to $70 on a $30 discount. This mouse works over both Bluetooth and Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wireless, which offers 1ms response times to eliminate as much input lag as possible. The 16K HERO sensor gives you accuracy, sensitivity, and range. The mouse also lasts quite a while on its lone AA battery requirement: up to 240 hours in Lightspeed mode or a whopping five months on Bluetooth.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

