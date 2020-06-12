It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 30% on a Flawless Beauty Bundle and a Pop of Vintage Color

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Deals Besame Cosmetics
30% off Flawless Face Bundle | Besame Cosmetics | Use Code Contour30
30% off Flawless Face Bundle | Besame Cosmetics | Use Code Contour30
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

30% off Flawless Face Bundle | Besame Cosmetics | Use Code Contour30

Retro beauty guru Besame has added a new color to one of my favorite lines and you can bundle it with their cashmere powder for 30% off.

The Poppy cream blush is the new addition to the vintage line of blushes. I’m a big fan of these and often wear the Apricot color on my lips, which you can totally do! They are highly pigmented and last all day. Poppy is the middle color of the line, being half-pink and half-coral.

Now grab the cashmere powder (normally $34) for your bundle. This foundation is velvety and provides medium to full coverage. The compact these come in is gorgeous too. If you are fair don’t fret, you can actually use these powders as contour. This bundle will run about $30 after the discount and honestly, the cream blush (normally $20) is worth this deal alone.

Free shipping on orders over $55 and the code is good until June 14.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

