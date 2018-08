Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

There are only a handful of USB battery packs out there with USB-C Power Delivery, and this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on one of them.



$52 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well. Just use promo code 2XRA4PGQ at checkout to save a whopping $30.

Need any cables to go with it?