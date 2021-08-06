Big Spoon: CBD & CBN Sleep Oil | Sunday Scaries | Save 30% | Use code CBDDAY



CBD Day is not just a day here at Kinja Deals— oh no, we have a whole week of deals from Sunday Scaries and other CBD providers for you to kick back and enjoy.

In true California fashion, Sunday Scaries has spent the last year researching & developing the ultimate nighttime chill oil: Big Spoon. Not only is Big Spoon formulated with broad spectrum CBD & CBN, but it’s also infused with a beautiful collection of Mother Nature’s best sleep inducers like: 5-HTP, Chamomile, GABA, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm, and Valerian Root.

With this deal, you can get 30% off a bottle of Big Spoon, which includes 750mg of CBD, 250mg of CBN + all the other goodies mentioned above. Just use code CBDDAY at checkout!

If you haven’t tried CBD yet, this is a perfect starting point! If you haven’t been sleeping well lately, this is also the perfect companion to get you sleeping like a little spoon again.

Just take a few drops under your tongue about 30 minutes before bed and see how you feel: CBD is meant to help aid relaxation in a variety of situations. So whether you want help getting to sleep, or need to ease some anxious feelings or an overactive mind so you can finally relax, CBD could help you do just that!