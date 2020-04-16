Save 30% at Forever 21 When You Spend $85 or More

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Elizabeth Henges
 and Quentyn Kennemer
30% off $85 Purchase | Forever 21 | Use code REFRESH30 at checkout
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

One way that I’ve been dealing with being stuck inside constantly is by working on refreshing my wardrobe. Not only do I just want to be comfortable each day, but when I do get to see other people again, I want to look good. Thankfully, it’s easy to find great deals on fashion, and Forever 21 is no exception: it’s offering 30% of $85 or more purchases with the code REFRESH30.

Forever 21 offers stylish clothing for cheap, so you can get a lot for $85. For example, these Stonewashed Mid-Rise Flare Jeans are only $30, which isa third of the way to your purchase goal. You can also use this chance to stock up on closet staples that don’t need to be expensive, like these Scoop Neck Camis. They’re already $3 apiece, but now you can buy all the colors and save even more.

