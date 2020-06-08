Save $3 on Teavana's Craft Iced Herbal Teas, the Perfect Summer Quencher

Teavana Craft Iced Herbal Tea (Pack of 12) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Teavana Craft Iced Herbal Tea (Pack of 12) | $15 | Amazon Gold Box



Teavana is known for tasty tea blends that you’ve probably enjoyed before in their traditional glass bottles. Now you can get all that delicious flavor in a lightweight can. Snag $3 off this variety twelve pack just in time for summer.

Advertisement

This variety pack allows you to sample each of the tastes Teavana has to offer. There are three cans each of Mango Black, Passion Tango, Peach Green Tea, and Pineapple Berry Blue. The cans are twelve fluid ounces and are a lot easier to toss in your bag than the glass bottles you usually see at Starbucks. It’s a calorie lite refresher as well with only seventy to eighty calories per can. When you decide which flavor you love the best circle back and grab another twelve-pack.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Advertisement