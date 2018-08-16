Graphic: Shep McAllister

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering a $3 coupon on three-packs of Neutrogena’s version today, in both SPF 50 and SPF 30. It’s still fairly expensive as sunscreen goes, but once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.