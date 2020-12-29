Save 29% on This Super-Posable Freddie Mercury Action Figure

S.H. Figuarts Freddie Mercury Action Figure Image : Amazon

S.H. Figuarts Freddie Mercury Action Figure | $43 | Amazon



Whether you’re a lifelong Queen lover or had your fandom jump-started by Bohemian Rhapsody, there’s one thing we can all hopefully agree on: this Freddie Mercury action figure is tremendous.



Capturing the legendary frontman in his iconic Live Aid duds, this Japanese S.H. Figuarts figure is supremely posable. It also comes with additional heads with different facial expressions as well as varying hand poses, letting you create fun scenes like this one from viral toy hero @suekichiii on Twitter.

Design your own dream icon interactions at a discount now, thanks to this $17 savings at Amazon. Yes, $43 is still expensive compared to your average American action figure, but the immense versatility and customizability warrants the higher price tag of this impressive recreation.

