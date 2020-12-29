It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Save 29% on This Super-Posable Freddie Mercury Action Figure

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
495
Save
S.H. Figuarts Freddie Mercury Action Figure | $43 | Amazon
S.H. Figuarts Freddie Mercury Action Figure | $43 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

S.H. Figuarts Freddie Mercury Action Figure | $43 | Amazon

Whether you’re a lifelong Queen lover or had your fandom jump-started by Bohemian Rhapsody, there’s one thing we can all hopefully agree on: this Freddie Mercury action figure is tremendous.

Advertisement

Capturing the legendary frontman in his iconic Live Aid duds, this Japanese S.H. Figuarts figure is supremely posable. It also comes with additional heads with different facial expressions as well as varying hand poses, letting you create fun scenes like this one from viral toy hero @suekichiii on Twitter.

Advertisement

Design your own dream icon interactions at a discount now, thanks to this $17 savings at Amazon. Yes, $43 is still expensive compared to your average American action figure, but the immense versatility and customizability warrants the higher price tag of this impressive recreation.

G/O Media may get a commission
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

Share This Story

Get our newsletter