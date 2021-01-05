Save $29 on the Always Pan and See What the Raves Are All About

Always Pan BYE2020 Image : Gabe Carey

Always Pan | $116 | Our Place | Use code BYE2020



If you spend a lot of time perusing social media, then there’s a good chance that you’ve come across Our Place’s Always Pan. It’s a beautifully-designed non- stick pan that you wouldn’t mind leaving on your stovetop, and thankfully, the function matches the form.

The Always Pan is billed as an 8-in-1 replacement for your cavalcade of lesser, worn-out pans, as it can be a saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucepan, and more, and you can boil, braise, strain, and quite a bit more with this versatile kitchen tool. We’ve seen rave reviews from critics and everyday customers alike, who praise the Always Pan for its even cooking and clever design elements.

Gizmodo staff writer Victoria Song shared her take on bringing this wonder pan into a tiny Manhattan studio apartment:

“This thing is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. Also, I am super excited to trash, like, five pans that are roughly the same size that I have absolutely destroyed. Do you know how much cabinet space we’re going to reclaim?? Do you????”

Right now, you can save $29 on the Always Pan direct from the manufacturer when you use promo code BYE2020 at checkout. These have been in short supply due to holiday demand, and most color options are currently set to ship in February. Still, this deal is sure to push that wait time back even further, so jump on this bargain while you can!

