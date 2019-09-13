Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon offering discounts on Apple products? Not too surprising. Amazon offering discounts on Apple products that aren’t even out yet though? That’s something new.



Releasing September 30, the new entry level iPad features a 10.2" screen (up from 9.7" on its predecessor), a smart connector for Apple’s smart keyboards (also on sale), and...not a ton else that’s new. It’s an iPad. It’s good. It’s pretty affordable. The 128GB version is the one you want, and preorders are available for $400, down from the $429 MSRP.