It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.
Save $29 on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for iPhone 12 and Apple Watch

Andrew Hayward
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger | $100 | Best Buy
Image: Andrew Hayward
Apple’s standard snap-on MagSafe Charger for the iPhone 12 already feels expensive at $39, but the multi-talented MagSafe Duo ups the ante. And this is for a company that has… let’s say, inventive ideas on how much computer wheels and tablet keyboards should cost.

The MagSafe Duo is a foldable, travel friendly station that has the magnetic MagSafe pad for wirelessly charging your iPhone 12 at up to 15W, plus it has a fold-up dock for your Apple Watch. Two in one! That’s handy. However, at $129, the idea of sticking with your usual charging cords while on the go might seem significantly more appealing.

How about $100, then? It’s still not cheap, but right now Best Buy is cutting $29 off the list price for this extravagant charging option. And if you just want the standard MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12, Amazon still has that for $34 (that’s $5 off).

