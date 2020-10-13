Save $28 on Vava's Home Cam Pro 2-Cam Kit, One of the Best Video Streams I've Seen

Vava Home Cam Pro, 2-Cam Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy which has been a real lifesaver when we got out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion and if you can get a quality cam on sale all the better. Take $28 off the 2-Cam Kit today and put your mind at ease.

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time . It’s 1080P full HD resolution with the lights on and I can say even when the puppy is left at night the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless and you just need a good internet connection. That being said if you’re using this for an outdoor cam it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof and the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5000mAh capacity. The best part is the Cloud Storage and my friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut fear not, this little cam has the same encryption standards as banks so your personal info is safe and sound.

