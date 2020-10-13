It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech Deals

Save $28 on Vava's Home Cam Pro 2-Cam Kit, One of the Best Video Streams I've Seen

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealsprime day 2020
164
Save
Vava Home Cam Pro, 2-Cam Kit | $252 | Amazon
Vava Home Cam Pro, 2-Cam Kit | $252 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Vava Home Cam Pro, 2-Cam Kit | $252 | Amazon

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy which has been a real lifesaver when we got out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion and if you can get a quality cam on sale all the better. Take $28 off the 2-Cam Kit today and put your mind at ease.

Advertisement

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time. It’s 1080P full HD resolution with the lights on and I can say even when the puppy is left at night the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless and you just need a good internet connection. That being said if you’re using this for an outdoor cam it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof and the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5000mAh capacity. The best part is the Cloud Storage and my friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut fear not, this little cam has the same encryption standards as banks so your personal info is safe and sound.

Free same day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts

Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More

Get the LifeStraw to Filter Questionable Waters in Emergencies for $10, Prime-Only

Prime Members Get to Enjoy $70 off the Instant Pot Ultra for the Next Two Days