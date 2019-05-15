Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Apple’s surprisingly terrific smart iPhone battery cases just made an unexpected comeback for the latest generation of iPhones, and, right now, a black case for the iPhone XR is just $102, or $27 off on Amazon.

This case should extend your battery life by about 75% without adding too much bulk, and supports all the latest features like wireless charging and USB-C PD fast charging with a USB-C to Lightning cable. Better still, you’ll be able to see both your device’s battery level and the case’s on your screen.