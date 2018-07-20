Stardew Valley | $11 | Chrono.gg | Larger discounts available when you buy multiple copies

Stardew Valley’s excellent multiplayer mode officially drops on August 1, and you can get ready to fish, mine, and farm with friends with today’s Chrono.gg deal. One copy of the game will cost you $11 (down from the usual $15), or you can get two Steam keys for $20, or four for $38. Plus, it’ll be a great game to nurse your hangover this weekend while you wait for multiplayer to come out.