Save $260 on the Convertible Acer Spin 5 Laptop, Today Only

Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop Image : Acer

Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop | $840 | Amazon Deal of the Day



If you’re looking for a Windows notebook that can do more than just assume the typical laptop form, have a look at the Acer Spin 5. Currently marked down $260 from list price as Amazon’s Deal of the Day, this powerful laptop can convert into a tablet form—and comes with a stylus—plus you can prop it up like a tent or with only the screen up for media viewing.



This powerful configuration has a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 onboard, along with 16GB RAM, a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 13.5-inch 2K resolution touchscreen, although integrated graphics means it’s not really primed for gaming. But if you need a versatile everyday laptop with some tricks up its sleeve, jump on this bargain while it lasts!