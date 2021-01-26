Save $260 on Microsoft’s Convertible Surface Pro 7 With Keyboard Cover

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Image : Andrew Hayward

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover | $699 | Best Buy



If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



Right now, Best Buy is slashing $260 off the bundle price for the current-gen Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, selling for just $699. With a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor inside, it’s not built to be a gaming wiz, but it’ll have plenty of power for everyday use and productivity needs.