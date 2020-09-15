Save $26 on This Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case and Never Worry About Running out of Power While Grinding for Bells

Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case | $29 | SideDeal



The best thing I purchased in quarantine was my Switch Lite. I take it to a lot of places too. It’s been really nice playing Animal Crossing in the park or on the patio of my pal’s restaurant . But one thing I never investigated was on the option to charge it while I’m out and about. Take 47% off this Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case and never run out of juice if you’re trying to sell turnips while you’re on the go.

This is a pretty sizable fast-charging battery in terms of strength . The b uilt-in 8000mAh rechargeable unit comes complete with a stand . It’s easy to pop on and offs and is just as compact to toss in your bag with the Switch. It’s designed with air vents to keep your pint-sized console from overheating . It takes about four hours for it to fully charge and the best thing in the battery pack will not continue to charge once the Switch it back to 100%. This way you arent waste charge or warring out either out.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.