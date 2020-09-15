It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Save $26 on This Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case and Never Worry About Running out of Power While Grinding for Bells

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeal Deals
77
Save
Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case | $29 | SideDeal
Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case | $29 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case | $29 | SideDeal

The best thing I purchased in quarantine was my Switch Lite. I take it to a lot of places too. It’s been really nice playing Animal Crossing in the park or on the patio of my pal’s restaurant. But one thing I never investigated was on the option to charge it while I’m out and about. Take 47% off this Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case and never run out of juice if you’re trying to sell turnips while you’re on the go.

Advertisement

This is a pretty sizable fast-charging battery in terms of strength. The built-in 8000mAh rechargeable unit comes complete with a stand. It’s easy to pop on and offs and is just as compact to toss in your bag with the Switch. It’s designed with air vents to keep your pint-sized console from overheating. It takes about four hours for it to fully charge and the best thing in the battery pack will not continue to charge once the Switch it back to 100%. This way you arent waste charge or warring out either out. 

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Electric Knife, Corsair RGB Vengeance Pro RAM, Borderlands and XCOM 2 for Switch, FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer, and More

Get Huge Employee Savings on Dell and Alienware Laptops and Desktops Right Now

Friday's Best Deals: Cheap 2K Webcam, Razer Huntsman Keyboard, Cornbread Hemp CBD, Dumpster Fire Pins, Cuisinart Knives, Jezebel X Bijoux Vibes, and More

Fire TV Fans Rejoice Because the Nebula Soundbar Is a 2-in-1 for Sound and Streaming and It's on Sale