BioLite CampStove 2 | $104 | Amazon | Promo code BIOGMD20

It’s impossible to describe the BioLite CampStove 2 without sounding like you just woke up from a fever dream, but here goes nothing...

So you find some sticks just laying on the ground, toss them into the stove and press a button to light them on fire Update: I misunderstood, it comes with some fire starter that you can light with a match and throw into the stove, but it doesn’t start itself, sorry! Then, you plug your phone into the USB port on the side of the stove, which is connected to a battery that is recharged by the flames. It’s completely bonkers, and yet it works.



Of course, this also works as a regular old camp stove, and at full power it can boil a liter of water in under five minutes. It’s also super light, and is about the size of a large water bottle, so it won’t take up too much space in your camping bag.

Advertisement

From now until Father’s Day, you can save $26 on the stove with promo code BIOGMD20.