BioLite CampStove 2

It’s impossible to describe the BioLite CampStove 2 without sounding like you just woke up from a fever dream, but here goes nothing...

So you find some sticks just laying on the ground, toss them into the stove and press a button to light them on fire. Then, you plug your phone into the USB port on the side of the stove, which is connected to a battery that is recharged by the flames. It’s completely bonkers, and yet it works.



Of course, this also works as a regular old camp stove, and at full power it can boil a liter of water in under five minutes. It’s also super light, and is about the size of a large water bottle, so it won’t take up too much space in your camping bag.

From now until Father's Day, you can save $26 on the stove with promo code BIOGMD20.