Save $250 on LG's 34" 1440p Ultrawide Nano IPS Monitor

LG 34" Ultrawide 1440p Nano IPS Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

LG 34" 1440p Ultrawide Nano IPS Monitor | $750 | B&H Photo | Clip coupon on-site

B&H Photo is running an insane deal on an LG Ultrawide 34" 1440p monitor, complete with HDR10 for a color gamut capable of billions of colors, thanks mostly in its nano IPS technology. Unfortunately, this kind of kit doesn’t come cheap. You’re going to want to sit down for this one: It’s normally $1,000, but clip the coupon and you’ll save $250.

That’s still damn near a month’s mortgage, but hey, at least you’ll have achieved full immersion in your games, which should take your mind off the fact that you’re eating ramen for the foreseeable future.