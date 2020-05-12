It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Save $250 on LG's 34" 1440p Ultrawide Nano IPS Monitor

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsLGLG Deals
547
Save
LG 34&quot; Ultrawide 1440p Nano IPS Monitor | $750 | B&amp;H Photo | Clip coupon on-site
LG 34" Ultrawide 1440p Nano IPS Monitor | $750 | B&H Photo | Clip coupon on-site
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LG 34" 1440p Ultrawide Nano IPS Monitor | $750 | B&H Photo | Clip coupon on-site

B&H Photo is running an insane deal on an LG Ultrawide 34" 1440p monitor, complete with HDR10 for a color gamut capable of billions of colors, thanks mostly in its nano IPS technology. Unfortunately, this kind of kit doesn’t come cheap. You’re going to want to sit down for this one: It’s normally $1,000, but clip the coupon and you’ll save $250.

Advertisement

That’s still damn near a month’s mortgage, but hey, at least you’ll have achieved full immersion in your games, which should take your mind off the fact that you’re eating ramen for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Reebok Has Brought Back the Jacket Michael Jordan Dissed Just To Be Petty

Back up Your Media Library With $250 off Sandisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C External SSD

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones Fall to $50

Save $90 on Ledgo’s LED Ring Light and up Your Zoom Game