It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Save $250 on an Asus Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 9 and Get a Free Month of Xbox Game Pass, as a Treat

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
493
Save
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | $1200 | Best Buy
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | $1200 | Best Buy
Image: Best Buy
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | $1200 | Best Buy

I have to get something off my chest. The world gleefully dunked on Microsoft for its admittedly confusing naming convention with the Xbox Series X and Series S, but I’d like to remind everyone that gaming laptops have names like Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. With that out of the way, the aforementioned Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $250 off at Best Buy right now. The 14" laptop comes with a Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM, making it an ideal portable gaming device. As an added bonus, you’ll get one free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC with your purchase, so you can take advantage of its power right away. Sometimes it’s just the little things, you know?

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Welp, the M1-Powered 512GB Macbook Air Is Already $50 off, but Only in Gold for Some Reason

Better Late Than Never: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and More Switch Games are $45

Friday's Best Deals: PS4 Games Sale, MAC Lipstick Gift Set, ASUS Gaming Laptop, Inflatable Dinosaur Costume, Just Dance 2021, Roomba i3, and More

There Ain't No Party Like a Sony First-Party Because Sony First-Party Games Are on Sale at Amazon