Save $250 on a Samsung Galaxy S20+ Today Only

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (128GB) | $950 | Amazon
If you’re in the market for a Samsung Galaxy S20+, you’ll take any savings you can get. Thankfully, Amazon has it at the biggest discount we’ve seen yet with $250 off.
Even still, your total is a whopping $950, and this is one smartphone that earns its sticker price, so pick one up right here if you’re balling like that, then be sure to pick one up right here.
