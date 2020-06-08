Save $250 on a Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is one of the most advanced smartphones ever, and it’s priced accordingly. It’s tough for anyone to justify spending the $1,000+ Samsung asks for, but today-only, Amazon is issuing a $250 discount for both the 128GB and 512GB models..

Buying the phone for 5G alone isn’t wise considering how much deployment still has to occur, but the rest of the spec sheet makes up a good chunk of the premium:

  • 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display
  • Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM
  • Six total cameras
  • USB-C Power Delivery, 15W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging
  • Samsung Pay, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Android 10 w/ One UI 2

Remember, it’s a Gold Box, so the price goes back up by the end of the day.

