Save $250 on a 65" Sony Smart TV and See the World in 4K

65" Sony X80J Image : Best Buy

65" Sony X80J | $900 | Best Buy

You’ve seen the world in HD. Now it’s time to see it in 4K. Best Buy is currently running a big four day sale on everything from games to TVs, and here’s a standout from the batch. You can grab Sony’s X80J for $900, which is $250 off its price tag. Let’s run down some features. The screen? 65" and 4K. The refresh rate? 60Hz. Is it smart? Yeah, this sucker’s got brains. It’s a Google TV so it’s loaded up with all the streaming apps you’ll need. It also has “Motionflow XR,” which is a very fancy term to describe the fact that motion looks smooth on it. Overall, it’s a solid 4K TV option for anyone looking to upgrade.