Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

25% Off Orders Of $60 Or More, Plus Free Minis | Tarte Cosmetics | Promo code MYGIFT

Running low on concealer? Grab some Shape Tape Concealer while Tarte is hosting a Last Chance Sale. Right now, when you spend $60, you’ll get 25% off your order, plus three free minis. The minis are actually a good deal as well, as you’ll get a lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. Just use promo code MYGIFT at checkout to snag 25% off and those freebies!