Save 25% on This Perfect Tarte Palette for the Rest of Winter

Tarte Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tarte Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette | $19 | Dermstore



This is one of my favorite palettes I’ve ever owned. Its hues are ideal for the chilly season and even the names conjure images of all the wo nders this time of year has to offer. This eight pan palette from Tarte will make you a bonfire queen in no time and this is the lowest price out there for it. Take $6 off now to create a laidback look with vibrant hues.

These are rosy and cozy colors that are highly pigmented, mix beautifully, and absolutely complement each other. Slightly scented with chocolate it comes in a pink flannel case. This is the palette your collection was missing on frosty days. There’s a good variety of mattes, metallics, and there’s even a nude rose blush. Each of these glides on creamy and with ease. Apple Picking and Homecoming are my favorite shades to match with sweater weather.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.