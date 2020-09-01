ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.


Save $25 on This Giant Box of Individually Wrapped 3-Ply Disposable Masks Today, You'll Definitely Use Them All

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
200-Pack: Individually Wrapped 3-Ply Disposable Masks | $35 | Meh
I was out at brunch this weekend with a few friends and not once but twice someone in our group had a mask mishap. One friend had hers blow off the table while the over dropped his and it ripped. We were extremely lucky to be at our friend’s restaurant where they brought them new disposables masks because neither of them thought to pack an extra. Take 42% off this 200-Pack of Individually Wrapped 3-Ply Disposable Masks and never be in a bind again.

You’ll receive four boxes each with fifty individually wrapped masks, which is a dream so no excess on not carrying extra for you or a friend. Made from non-woven fabric on the outside, filter fabric in the middle, and soft tissue fabric that touches your face these are comfortable and non-scratchy. The adjustable aluminum nosepiece helps position it just so both for comfort and if you’re a glasses wearer. Obviously, these are for non-medical issues but they are certified by both the FDA and CE. This is a great box if you burn through these masks but also good to bring a few extra when you head out. Be that mom friend to make sure everyone is covered.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

