Graphic: Erica Offutt

Nobody loves sleeping on air mattresses, but this $75 Noble one might not be too bad. It’s elevated, so you won’t feel like you’re sleeping on the ground, and this one has a built-in pump. At $25 less than usual, it could come in handy the next time a guest needs to spend the night.