Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you home has any ceiling mounts for lights or fans, you can install this gorgeous Philips Hue flushmount light for $175 today, or $25 less than usual. Unfortunately, it can’t display colors, but it can shift through various temperatures of white. For example, daylight when you want to feel energized, and warmer in the evenings when you’re trying to wind down for the day.