Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The PlayStation Classic is missing a lot of critical games, but it seems like it’s going to be relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained, even if there’s no Crash Bandicoot or Tomb Raider or Tony Hawk.



$100 is a lot to ask, but Amazon just discounted the PlayStation Classic to $75, and is throwing in a $25 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Just make sure you see this promotional banner on the page before you buy, in case they pull it: