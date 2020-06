Foreo Luna 2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Foreo Luna 2 | $127 | Amazon



Skincare junkies, rejoice because the Foreo Luna 2 is 25% off, which is about $40 off the original list price. It is currently $127 and can clean and exfoliate your skin without irritation. It takes off dead skin and can prevent razor burn for men who want to use it. The best part?! It only takes two minutes, TWO! To clean your face with your choice of face cleanser. Grab this before it’s gone!

Advertisement