Finally gift yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $84, or $15 less than usual today. You guys love Thermapens because they display the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, have a 3,000 hour battery life, are waterproof, and accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

We have seen this priced a little cheaper before, but it was only on one color and a little over a month ago. If you’d rather not wait around for the next sale and have your choice of color, today is a good day to buy. These also make great gifts for any foodie friends or family members.

