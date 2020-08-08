Save 25% On Sunday Scaries' Stock for National CBD Day

25% Off Sitewide CBD25 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

25% Off Sitewide | Sunday Scaries | Use code CBD25

It’s National CBD Day! Fantastic! If you’re a lover of anything and everything CBD, then you’re in luck, because your favorite CBD providers are offering big discounts on their stock. Sunda y Scaries is offering 25% their entire store if you use the code CBD25 at checkout, which is killer.

Not sure what to try? How about the Dawn to Yawn Bundle, down to $86 after using the code? This comes with a bottle of calming gummies, YOLO shots that offer energy boosts, and some CBD sleep oil. Or, if you just want the gummies (who doesn’t love gummies?), you can grab a bottle for just $33.

This sale runs until the 9th, so you have the weekend to decide what you want!