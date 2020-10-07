Vote 2020 graphic
Save 25% on Sunday Scaries Bra Berries CBD Gummies and Support Breast Cancer Research Using Our Exclusive Code

Bra Berries CBD | $23 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code ESINV25
Folks, let me tell you, Sunday Scaries CBD makes a difference, and I’m not just saying that because we get a cut of the sales. I’ve been taking everything from oil droppers, gummies, and “Unicorn Jerky” for months now as a substitute for the, uhh, other substances I started to depend on during lockdown, and it’s made a huge difference. Gummies, of course, are the most fun way to enjoy a healthy dose of CBD—especially when they’re strawberry flavored and infused with vitamin C for an extra boost of immunity. For a limited time you can see what I mean for 25% less than you’d normally pay off the shelf using our exclusive promo code ESINV25, bringing your grand total to just $23.

Since it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for every purchase made, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization devoted to breast cancer research fundraising and raising awareness for the disease. Chill out while supporting a good cause and take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later, as this deal only lasts a limited time.

