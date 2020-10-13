It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save 25% on Select MOFT Laptop and Phone Stands for Prime Day

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
MOFT Laptop & Phone Stands | $20 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
MOFT Laptop & Phone Stands | $15 | Amazon

I love my MOFT stand and use it every day. I was pleasantly surprised that it really did hold the weight of my thirteen-inch Dell Inspiron. If you are still working at home with a laptop and not a stand, this is a literal wrist saver. For Prime Day take 25% off a selection of their stands.

The stands pre-COVID were ideal for their portability, so I loved bringing it to the cafe I used to write in. The smaller size doesn’t take away from their strength. The way these are angled not only helps with your wrists but your posture too. Bye-bye neck pain. They are designed to improve heat dissipation so your lappy never gets too hot also. It’s easy to unfold and fit underneath. MOFT jokes about a one-second installation and that’s accurate. While the adhesive is strong it can be moved and it doesn’t leave marks. The MOFT X for your phone is all you looking for as it’s a wallet and a stand. But this is an older model so anything the size of an iPhone 11 or bigger it won’t work with.

Prime members enjoy free two-day shipping.

Sheilah Villari

