Save 25% on Select MOFT Laptop and Phone Stands for Prime Day

I love my MOFT stand and use it every day . I was pleasantly surprised that it really did hold the weight of my thirteen-inch Dell Inspiron. If you are still working at home with a laptop and not a stand, this is a literal wrist saver. For P rime Day take 25% off a selection of their stands.

The stands pre-COVID were ideal for their portability , so I loved bringing it to the cafe I used to write in. The smaller size doesn’t take away from their strength. The way these are angled not only helps with your wrists but your posture too. Bye-bye neck pain. They are designed to improve heat dissipation so your lappy never gets too hot also. It’s easy to unfold and fit underneath. MOFT jokes about a one-second installation and that’s accurate. While the adhesive is strong it ca n be moved and i t doesn’t leave marks. The MOFT X for your phone is all you looking for as it’s a wallet and a stand. Bu t this is an older model so anything the size of an iPhone 11 or bigger it won’t work with.

